Iman Lohrasbi
Junior
Iman Lohrasbi, son of Faryab and Taraneh Lohrasbi, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a junior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Boys Wrestling Team. He competes in the 195 weight class. This season, he said his biggest highlights were a 6th place finish at the State Championship, being a part of the State qualifying team, and a 3rd place finish at the Individual Region Tournament, among other things.
Lohrasbi joined his first wrestling team in the 5th grade and said that “since then, it has been a major part of” his life.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I never want the thought to cross my mind that someone could be out-working me.”
One of his top role models, who he shares his love of football with, is Tennessee Titan Marcus Mariota. “Whether things were good or bad, Marcus always came to huddle with the same calmness,” he said. “His cool attitude is something I really admire and something that I hope to emulate when I am competing.”
After graduating from BGA, he plans further his football career in college.
