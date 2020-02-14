Graci Semptimphelter
Sophomore
Graci Semptimphelter, daughter of Scott and Traci Semptimphelter, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a sophomore at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Girls Basketball Team. She plays the position of shooting guard for the team. This season, she has scored 30 points, had three steals, three assists and four rebounds.
Semptimphelter started playing basketball when she was in the first grade. She started on a simple rec team with her friends and her passion grew from there.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “When I train and compete, I remember all of the things I want in my future and that ultimately drives my work ethic. I am also inspired to work harder because of my little brother, who has autism, and all of the other kids I know that aren’t able to play… so I play to the best of my ability for them.”
After graduating from BGA, she plans to continue her basketball career in college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.