Gracie Porterfield
Senior
Gracie Porterfield, daughter of Elizabeth and Travis Porterfield, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Centennial High School and the captain of the Dance Team. She said her biggest highlight so far has been competing at Regionals and State with her team.
Porterfield said she started dancing when she was six years old. “My parents put me in dance class because I would always be dancing through the grocery store and my house,” she said.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing he said, “My team is what inspires me most because they all work so hard and inspire me to be a better teammate and leader.”
CHS Dance Coach Natalie Coffin said of Porterfield, “Gracie is an amazing member of the dance team. She always has a positive attitude and a smile on her face. She is an incredible captain, who is encouraging and supportive to her teammates. Gracie works hard to meet high expectations and continuously gives 100% commitment to her team.”
One of her biggest role models is her mother, Elizabeth. “She’s so strong and no matter what problems she faces, she pushes through them with a smile on her face,” she said. “She is so kind to everyone she meets.”
Porterfield describes herself as persevering, kind, compassionate and outgoing. When she’s not performing or practicing with the team, she enjoys spending time with friends and watching movies.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to attend The University of Mississippi.
