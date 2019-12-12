Patrick Garrett
Junior
Patrick Garrett, son of KayKay and Doug Garrett, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a junior at Centennial High School and a member of the Boys Basketball Team. This season, he scored 21 points and made 11 assists in a game against Hendersonville High School.
Garret said that growing up, his parents gave him the choice to play basketball by simply letting him try it for fun. “[They] just put a ball in my hand and never looked back,” he said.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Making it to the college level and being able to compete with my teammates.”
CHS Boys Basketball Coach Tyler Hickman said of Garrett, “Patrick is really playing a high level of basketball. He is a great kid and our coaching staff loves being around him. He scored 21 against Hendersonville hitting five 3’s, but his unselfish play as a point guard is what is really setting him apart right now.”
One of his biggest role models is his grandfather. He said that he appreciates him always being his number one supporter.
When he’s not playing basketball, Garrett enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends.
After graduating from CHS, he plans to attend The University of Tennessee- Knoxville.
