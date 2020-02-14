Dylan Ables
Senior
Dylan Ables, son of Jennifer and Alan Ables, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Centennial High School and a member of the Boys Wrestling Team. He is a four-year starter and a state qualifier. This season, he has had 135 wins and 84 pins.
Ables started wrestling after deciding to follow in his brother’s footsteps in the fourth grade.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said he is aiming to place at state this year.
CHS Wrestling Coach Philip Pelkey said of Ables, “Dylan placed 5th in the region his freshman and sophomore year on the team and is someone we consider to be one of the most dependable wrestlers we have. He was huge in helping the team make it to the TSSAA dual state championships the last two seasons and helped us place 4th at state last year.”
Ables said his biggest role model is Grayson McCullough, the CHS Wrestling team captain. He said he looks up to him because of his great leadership.
When he’s not on the mat, he enjoys playing video games.
After graduating from CHS, he plans to attend The University of Tennesseee- Knoxville to pursue a degree in computer science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.