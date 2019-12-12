Sheraton Foster
Sophomore
Sheraton Foster, daughter of Fatima and Anthony Foster, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a sophomore at Centennial High School and a member of the Girls Basketball Team. This season, in a game against Hendersonville, she scored 18 points.
Foster said her parents are the reason she started the sport. Both of them played, and she said seeing how much fun and impactful it was just made her fall in love with it.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “The opportunity to get better and reach my highest level as an athlete.”
CHS Girls Basketball Coach William Simmons said of her, “As a sophomore, Sheraton has a great attitude and does a great job of leading the team by example. She is also a hard worker and continues to improve on the basketball court. We are fortunate to have her as a part of our basketball family.”
Her biggest role model is her grandmother. She said, “Throughout the years she has been through so much and she still manages to keep her faith and a smile on her face. She is the true definition of strength.”
Foster describes herself as humble, loving, hardworking and caring. When she’s not on the court, she enjoys playing the video game 2K and watching Netflix and Disney+.
After graduating from CHS, she hopes to get a basketball scholarship where she can continue playing as well as further her knowledge of coaching and physical education.
