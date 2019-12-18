Drew Whalen
Freshman
Drew Whalen, son of Keith and Anna Whalen, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a freshman at Franklin High School and a member of the Bowling Team. This season, he the team had a high average of 185. He had an individual high game of 236.
Whalen started bowling with his family for fun, and then joined a summer league with friends. Afterwards, he decided to pursue it more seriously.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I enjoy the competition… appreciate the support of team members and competitors… how they approach the sport and know I need to always work to get better.”
FHS Bowling Coach Ted Logan said of him, “Drew has been a great addition to our bowling team. He has a very bright future ahead in the sport. Drew bowls very well in pressure situations. I’m really looking forward to watching him grow over the next three years.”
One of his biggest role models is professional baseball player Mookie Betts. Whalen said, “He is a great person, excellent bowler and a great baseball player.”
After graduating from FHS, he hopes to go to college to compete in sports as well as find a career in the field of sports.
