Molly Walker
Sophomore
Molly Walker, daughter of Jayme and Bret Walker, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a sophomore at Franklin High School and a member of the Cheerleading Team. She is a flyer for the team. She said her biggest highlight this season was getting to cheer for the team against Brentwood High School in Districts. “It was so exciting to beat them since we lost earlier in the season,” she said.
Walker was a gymnast before she was a cheerleader. In 7th grade, she decided to make the transition to cheer and never looked back.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I hope to cheer in college one day, so I am inspired to work hard in order to get this opportunity.”
One of her top role models is Navarro College cheerleader Jerry Harris. She said of him, “He is so dedicated even when he isn’t performing, and he is an encouraging teammate.”
FHS Cheer Coach Shannon Freund said of Walker, “Molly works hard to advance her skills. She is a great teammate and all around great young woman."
After graduating from FHS, she plans to go to college where she will continue her cheering career. She would like to pursue a career in the medical field.
