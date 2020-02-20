Dina Cui
Senior
Dina Cui, daughter of Xiaoqian and Jianwen Cui, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Franklin High School and a member of the Girls Swim Team. She competes in the 100 breaststroke, 100 freestyle and 50 freestyle. This season, she was a state qualifier in three events.
Cui said she started taking swim lessons when she was very young, and after a while, was encouraged to join the swim team.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My teammates. When I see my teammates trying their best, whether at practice or at a meet, it inspires me to do the same."
Her top role models are her parents. She said she looks up to them for the care they provide for her and her brother. “I aspire to worry them as little as possible,” she said.
FHS Swim Coach Jill Brewster said of Cui, “She is smart, determined, excels in the IB program, and a valuable member of the swim team. She is very self-motivated and encouraging and will succeed in whichever field she sets her future goals in.”
After graduating from FHS, she plans to go to college to study psychology and biology.
