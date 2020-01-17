Bergen Allee
Sophomore
Bergen Allee, daughter of Angie and Jamie Allee, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a sophomore at Franklin High School and a member of the Girls Basketball Team. She plays the positions of point guard and shooting guard for the team. This season in a game against Antioch High, she scored 19 points, had six rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
She started the sport when she was in 3rd grade. She said she grew up watching one of her neighbors play. That, coupled with encouragement from her father, inspired her to start.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I am very competitive. I always believe that I can grow as an athlete, and that pushes me to go as hard as I can in everything I do.”
Allee said her biggest role models are her current teammates and former running mate, Whitney Bryant. She said her teammates really inspire her to work hard and do her best.
FHS Girls Basketball Coach Jay Johnson said of Allee:
Bergen had a great week during the Middle Tennessee Invitational over the holidays. She scored 21 points in a win over Springfield in the quarterfinals while adding 16 and 15 points respectively in the semifinal and consolation games. Bergen has been shooting the ball really well and seems to be settling in after the move back to point guard. In addition to that, she usually draws the assignment of guarding the other team’s best perimeter player each night due to her abilities on defense. She’s had a really good four-week stretch of games and we think she’s going to continue to get better.
After graduating from FHS, she plans to play basketball and run track in college. She also would like to pursue a career in the medical field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.