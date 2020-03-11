Aidan Smylie
Junior
Aidan Smylie, son of Amy and Shannon Smylie, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a junior at Franklin High School and a member of the Varsity Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of shooting guard for the team. This season in a game against Hillsboro High School, he scored 11 points and had 11 rebounds. In a game against Summit High, he scored 16 points with eight rebounds.
Smylie started playing basketball when he was in the 3rd grade and has been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said that not making the team his freshman year made him push harder.
One of his top role model is his father, Shannon. “He is a very hard worker and doesn’t give up,” he said.
FHS Basketball Coach Jason Tigert said of Smylie, “Aidan was selected to the All-District Tournament Team. Aidan had a Double Double… 11 points, 11 rebounds… in the Region Tournament vs. Hillsboro. Aidan has been one of our most consistent performers all year long and is one of the best defenders on the team.”
After graduating from FHS, he plans to go to college to further his basketball career and possibly pursue a degree in business or marketing.
