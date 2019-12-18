Maddie Ludwig
Junior
Maddie Ludwig, daughter of Steven and Pamela Ludwig, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a junior at Franklin High School and a member of the Bowling Team. This season, the team had a high average of 157. She had an individual high score of 237.
Ludwig credits her father for her interest in the sport. “Bowling was a big part of my dad’s childhood, so it was only fitting that he gave me the same,” she said. “He’s been taking me to the bowling alley for as long as I can remember…”
She started competitively bowling about five years ago.
FHS Bowling Coach Ted Logan said of Ludwig, “Maddie is a very tough competitor and excellent leader on our bowling team. She is very coachable and genuinely loves the sport. I look forward to helping Maddie continue in the sport at the collegiate level.”
As far as collegiate plans, she is still considering her options. She would like to attend Pepperdine, Elon, Duke or Stanford University. She is currently undecided about her career path, but she is interested in both law and medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.