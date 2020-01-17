Reed Kemp
Junior
Reed Kemp, son of Anna and John Minnium, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a junior at Franklin High School and a member of the Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of point guard for the team. This season, he averaged 21 points per game, three assists per game, three rebounds per game and two steals per game.
Kemp said he has been playing basketball since he was very young. He remembers enjoying it from the beginning.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Be the best I can be and to not take my blessings for granted.”
One of his top role models is his mother, Anna. He said he looks up to her for her amazing strength.
FHS Boys Basketball Coach Jason Tigert said of Kemp, “Reed’s offensive production has been outstanding especially considering he is constantly facing our opponents best defenders. He has really stepped up his leadership qualities and continues to make great strides in all aspects of the game. He is a two-sport standout with high moral character that serves as a great Ambassador for Franklin High School Athletics.”
After graduating from FHS, he plans to continue his basketball career in college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.