Ashleigh McKinney
Senior
Ashleigh McKinney, daughter of Brad and Kelly McKinney, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Franklin High School and the captain of the Cheerleading Team. This season, she said the biggest highlight was creating the Coming Home dance.
McKinney said she has always loved cheering and cheered when she was younger. However, she was involved in several other sports, making it hard to find the time to balance them all. She said she decided that for her last year of high school, she wanted to come back and do it.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I really want Fairview to look at the cheer team differently from past years and show we are a good team.”
One of her top role models is her cousin, Jenny. She said she looks up to her for her talent in cheer.
McKinney describes herself as hardworking and energetic. When she’s not cheering, she enjoys swimming and dancing.
After graduating from FHS, she plans to attend The University of Tennessee- Knoxville to study elementary education.
