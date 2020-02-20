Max Linn
Senior
Max Linn, son of Kristin and Davis Linn, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Franklin High School and a member of the Boys Swim Team. He competes in the butterfly, freestyle and backstroke. Linn has made state for the last three years.
Linn started swimming during the summers when he was around 5 or 6 years old. He started competing in middle school and realized he truly loved the sport.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “To achieve my best times and do the best I possibly can for myself and my team.”
FHS Swim Coach Jill Brewster said of Linn, “Senior Rebel Max Linn has been a swimmer since middle school, a four-time Regional qualifier, and a three-time State qualifier. He is captain of the swim team and also a hockey player for Franklin. He is driven, goal oriented and has the character and self-confidence to succeed at whatever he puts his heart into.”
After graduating from FHS, he plans to attend an SEC university where he can continue to swim competitively.
