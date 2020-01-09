McKenzie Cochran
Sophomore
McKenzie Cochran, daughter of Char and Tara Cochran, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a sophomore at Page High School and a member of the Girls Basketball Team. She plays the position of point guard for the team. This season, she averaged 17.7 points per game. One of her top highlights was hitting five out of five three pointers in a game against Rockvale. She finished with 28 points.
Cochran started playing basketball at age four. She played up a level on her sister’s team. “I’ve loved it ever since,” she said.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I want to get better and hopefully win a district, region and state championship for the Page High School Girls Basketball Team.”
Her biggest role models are her parents and grandparents. She said she looks up to them because they always want the best for her and consistently push her “to be the best person and athlete” she can be.
PHS Girls Basketball Coach Ron Brock said of Cochran, “McKenzie has had a great start to the season. She has definitely broken out as a scorer, but I am impressed by her tenacity on defense. She is currently playing above her year as a sophomore.”
After graduating from PHS, she plans to go to college and pursue a career in the medical field.
