Jaime Hernandez
Junior
Jaime Hernandez, son of Jaime and Mary Hernandez, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a junior at Page High School and a member of the Varsity Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of center for the team. This season, he averaged 11.1 points per game, 6 rebounds per game and 1.3 blocks per game.
He started playing in 5th grade. He said in middle school, the sport really started to grow on him and that continued into high school.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I keep both the betterment of the team and myself in mind as I train and compete to reach my maximum potential.”
One of Hernandez’s top role models is his father, Jaime. “He has supported me through my life and has been a great role model for leadership and discipline.”
PHS Varsity Boys Basketball Coach Larry Noe said of Hernandez, “Jaime is dependable and positive in every aspect of the game. He respects everyone involved in the program. He is genuinely a well-rounded young man that one can build a team around.”
After graduating from PHS, he plans to go down the STEM path and play college basketball.
