Lily Wilson
Junior
Lily Wilson, daughter of Julie Wilson, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a junior at Page High School and a member of the Basketball Cheerleading Team. This season, she said the biggest highlight was winning 1st place as a team at cheer camp.
Wilson said that ever since she was a young child, she has enjoyed watching cheer and wanted to be just like the cheerleaders. “I decided to try out going into middle school and quickly learned it’s what I love to do,” she said.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “The motivation and support from my teammates, coaches and peers.”
One of her top role models is former PHS Cheer Coach, Teresa Adams. “She served as a great example to our team of being the best people we can be, and she helped us to represent Page in the best way possible,” she said.
Wilson describes herself as hard working, dedicated and social.
PHS Basketball Cheer Coach Summer Kimble said of Wilson, “Lily exemplifies all the qualities the Page Basketball Cheer squad is built on. She has a kind heart, genuine positive attitude, and is always willing to support each of her teammates and those she cheers on.”
After graduating from PHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a career in math or engineering.
