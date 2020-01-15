Ezra Chrisman
Senior
Ezra Chrisman, son of Morgan and Daniel Lemaota, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Page High School and a member of the Wrestling Team. He is in the 170 weight class. This season, he said winning the Redhawk Rumble was one of his top highlights.
Chrisman started wrestling when he was in 6th grade and said he has been seriously pursuing it ever since.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My team constantly pushing me.”
He said that Ghengis Khan, the founder and emperor of the Mongol Empire, is his biggest role model.
Chrisman describes himself as dedicated, an alpha, and hard working.
PHS Wrestling Coach Benji Gray said of him, “Ezra ‘The Peacock’ has been dedicated to the Page wrestling program for the past four years. He is the epitome of a diligent athlete in his efforts to better himself. Ezra also brings a fun and laughable attitude to our practice room every day, especially with his Peacock Pose.”
After graduating from PHS, he hopes to go college and then pursue attending the police academy.
