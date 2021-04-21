Zach Flores
Junior
Zach Flores, son of Debora and Will Lambert, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Track & Field Team.
Flores is a sprinter on the team and competes in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 4x100-meter. This season, he accomplished a new personal record of 11.19 in the 4x100-meter race.
He started running in 8th grade as a way to stay quick and in shape for football, which was his main sport at the time.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I love to get better every day, whether that’s in the weight room, on the field or on the track.”
His top role model is former professional athlete, Tim Tebow. He said he admires him for his work ethic and great character.
Flores describes himself as hardworking and determined. When he’s not competing for BGA, he spends his free time with friends and family.
After graduating he plans to attend college and pursue either a football or running career.
