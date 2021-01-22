Phoebe Proctor
Senior
Phoebe Proctor, daughter of John Proctor and Angela Rogers-Proctor, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Varsity Girls Basketball Team. She plays the positions of shooting guard and post.
This season, Proctor had a game high of 20 points, six assists, rebounding average per game of six and a steal average per game of two.
She started basketball on a whim when she was in 6th grade. She said she quickly felt comfortable on the court and has loved the game ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Striving to be the most capable player and teammate on the court inspires me to train and compete every day.”
One of her top role models in life is her grandfather, Poppy. “He had an optimistic outlook on life that continues to encourage me to find joy in each day,” she said.
Proctor describes herself as hardworking, determined and perceptive. When she’s not on the court, she enjoys working out, cooking and reading.
After graduating from BGA, she said she plans to go to college, achieve a spot in the top of her class, pursue a career she is passionate about and enjoy life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.