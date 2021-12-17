Christian Brown
Christian Brown, son of Xazazvier and Chelsea Brown, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a freshman at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of power forward.
This season, Brown scored 19 points, had 16 rebounds and four charges.
Basketball runs in the Brown family. Christian said he started playing as a way to follow in his mother and father’s footsteps.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My family and God inspire me to train hard and compete the best that I can.”
His top role model in life is his mother, Chelsea. He said he admires her for doing something that he hopes to also do one day: playing basketball at the collegiate level. He added, “She achieved my goals and she helps me with school and sports.”
Brown describes himself as energetic. When he’s not in school or competing on the court, he enjoys watching anime and playing video games.
After graduating from BGA, he plans to continue his basketball career in college and study medicine.
