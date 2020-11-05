Keaton Mitchell
Sophomore
Keaton Mitchell, daughter of Tracy and Rob Mitchell, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Girls Soccer Team. She plays the position of center mid for the team.
One of her top highlights was scoring 11 goals in the postseason.
Mitchell said she owes it to her father for her start in the sport. He also played soccer and was her coach when she was younger.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I want to be the best version of myself.”
Her mother, Tracy, is her biggest role model in life. She said she admires her for her strong work ethic.
Mitchell describes herself as fun and happy. “When I step onto the pitch to play, I just enjoy myself and don’t worry about anything else,” she said.
After graduating from BGA, she plans to continue her soccer career in college.
