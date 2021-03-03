Miller Barnett
Junior
Miller Barnett, son of Chris and Laura Barnett, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Wrestling Team. He competes in the 182-pound weight class.
This season, Barnett said his biggest accomplishment was qualifying for the TSSAA State Wrestling Championships.
His interest in starting the sport began when he found out that several of his football teammates were on the wrestling team. It instantly piqued his interest and he decided to try it.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I want to play college football, so that inspires me to train hard and play hard.”
One of his top role models in life is his older brother, Graham. Graham is four years older than Miller and he said he always knows he can go to him for guidance and advice.
Barnett describes himself as laidback (for the most part), but competitive when it comes to sports and challenges.
When he’s not competing on the mat or the football field, he enjoys spending his free time skiing and playing video games.
After graduating from BGA, he plans to continue his football career in college.
