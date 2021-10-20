Catherine Schreiber
Junior
Catherine Schreiber, daughter of Robin and Tom Schreiber, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Varsity Girls Soccer Team. She plays the positions of attacking mid and outside wing.
This season, she said her biggest highlight was scoring six goals in one week.
Schreiber has been playing soccer since she was only five years old. When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I train hard because my goal is to win a 3-peat!”
Her top role model in life is her father, Tom. She said she admires him because “he works really hard.”
When she’s not in school or competing on the soccer field, she enjoys spending time with friends, traveling and watching TV.
After graduating from BGA, she plans to go to college to study medicine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.