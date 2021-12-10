Lindsay Phelps
Senior
Lindsay Phelps, daughter of Andrew and Jackie Phelps, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Cross Country Team.
She was named an All-Region runner in 9th, 10th and 12th grade, and came in 24th at State this year.
Phelps started running when she was in the 3rd grade. When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My coaches and teammates inspire me because they’re always working to make themselves better and to build off of each other.”
Her top role in life is BGA faculty member Wendi Parker. “She’s been my coach for the last four years, and she’s watched me grow up through middle school and high school, in and out of the classroom,” she said. “She is a constant example of how I want to exhibit kindness, patience and care for others. I admire her passion for everything she does and I’m so grateful to have her in my life!”
Phelps describes herself as caring and adaptable. When she’s not competing she enjoys reading, doing photography and art, and hiking.
After graduating from BGA, she plans to attend Liberty, High Point or Lee University. She would like to major in video production.
