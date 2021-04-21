Kasey-Karel Wadkins
8th grade
Kasey-Karel Wadkins, daughter of Julie-Karel Elkin and Mike Wadkins, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is an eighth grader at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Girls Softball Team. She plays the position of catcher.
Wadkins started softball after watching her cousin play. She said she was instantly intrigued and wanted to try it out.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My teammates and coaches inspire me to give it my all when training and competing.”
One of her top role models is BGA Catching Coach, Coach Doe. “She pushes me to be a better player and to set high expectations for myself,” Wadkins said. “She doesn't require me to be perfect, and she tells me it’s okay if I make mistakes and helps me make adjustments to my game.”
Wadkins describes herself as determined and hardworking. When she’s not behind the plate, she enjoys playing trombone, drawing and playing video games.
Although she is only in 8th grade, Wadkins said she already knows what she plans to do post-graduation. She is going to play intercollegiate softball while pursuing her degree.
