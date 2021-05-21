Lindsay Phelps
Junior
Lindsay Phelps, daughter of Andrew and Jackie Phelps, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Varsity Track & Field Team. She is a middle distance runner.
She has a time of 1:05 in the 400-meter, 2:39 in the 800-meter, 5:48 in the 1600-meter and 12:51 in the 3200-meter.
Phelps started running cross country and track in elementary school and has been at it ever since. When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My teammates inspire me when I train and compete… to be competitive and to have fun in the process. I am grateful to have the opportunity to compete against other girls in my events while also racing against the clock to achieve personal bests.”
One of her top role models in life is Track & Field Coach Wendi Parker. She said she looks up to her for the kind of teacher, coach and friend she is, and how she pushes people to do their best.
Phelps describes herself as outgoing, adaptable and independent. When she’s not competing, she enjoys spending her time working on photography and video design, and playing guitar.
After graduating from BGA, she plans to attend college and pursue a degree in either psychology or graphic design/media production.
