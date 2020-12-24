Alex Krause
Senior
Alex Krause, son of Jeff and Michelle Krause, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Varsity Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of shooting guard.
This season, he scored 12 points and had five rebounds and two assists.
Krause started playing when he was eight years old after receiving encouragement from his father and has been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My parents push me to be the best I can be no matter what.”
Krause also said his parents are two of his biggest role models for their support and the freedom they provided him to pursue his passions.
He describes himself as quiet and hard working. When he’s not playing basketball he enjoys spending his time playing football, gaming and fishing.
After graduating from BGA, he plans to go to college to pursue a major in business.
