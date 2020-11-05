Trace Alexander
Junior
Trace Alexander, son of Dane Alexander, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Cross Country Team.
This season, he ran a personal best with a time of 17:24. Overall, he ran a 4:36 in the 1600-meter, a 9:55 in the 3200-meter and a 16:47 in the 5k.
Alexander said his start in the sport came in a roundabout sort of way. “In conditioning, I realized I was running faster than everyone else, so I decided to take up cross country,” he said.
“As I kept running, it got easier and I continued to get faster, and I enjoyed the payoff I felt as I improved.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I like to push my body’s limits to see how far and how fast I can run.”
Alexander describes himself as athletic, hyper and passionate. When he’s not running, he likes spending his free time cooking—specifically oatmeal. He loves cooking oatmeal so much so that he has actually started a dedicated Instagram page to the craft: @traceoats.
After graduating from BGA, he plans to continue running for fun or competition. Eventually, he would like to work in a field that deals with the body in regards to recovery, sleep or injury.
