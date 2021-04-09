Ethan Harden
Senior
Ethan Harden, son of Bob and Pam Harden, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Varsity Boys Baseball Team. He plays the positions of outfielder and pitcher.
This season, Harden is batting .500 with an ERA of 0.00 through 12 innings.
He started playing when he was only 7 years old, and said he was able to make the All-Star team his first season. He’s been playing ever since.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Our baseball team chooses a QOTD (quote of the day), and as a sophomore, ‘How you do anything is how you do everything’ really stuck with me. I just want to do everything to the best of my abilities and never have a wasted day. I try and take advantage of every opportunity, especially at BGA with all the excellent facilities and resources.”
One of his top role models is actor Matthew McConaughey. “I like what [he] said, that I’m always chasing me 10 years from now,” Harden said.
Harden describes himself as fun-loving, hardworking and disciplined. When he’s not competing, he enjoys reading, exercising, playing guitar and trying out new restaurants.
After graduating from BGA, he hopes to continue playing baseball and eventually pursue a career in the music industry. He is considering artist management or a financial position.
