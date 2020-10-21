Kearstyn Seay
Senior
Kearstyn Seay, daughter of Erika Seay, is a senior at Battle Ground Academy and this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a member of the Varsity Volleyball Team and plays the position of middle hitter. This season in the district semifinals, she had 13 kills against GCA.
Seay started playing volleyball in 8th grade after watching her cousin play. She said she instantly fell in love and has been playing ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My mom inspires me to train and compete. She always tells me no matter what you do, do it to the best of your ability, and I never want to let her down. I always want to be better than I was the day before.”
Her top role model is her brother. She said she appreciates how he has always pushed her to do better and seen her potential.
“He would push me to my limit and then some, but he was also my biggest supporter when I succeeded, and I wouldn’t be able to do it without him,” she said.
Seay describes herself as supportive, trustworthy and determined. When she’s not playing volleyball, she enjoys spending time with her family, and playing basketball and softball.
After graduating from BGA, she plans to go to Rhodes College to continue her basketball career and then become a surgeon.
