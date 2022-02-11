James Cheney
Senior
James Cheney, son of Elena and Jim Cheney, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Swim Team.
This season, his top highlight was achieving a new record in the freestyle with a time of 59 seconds.
Cheney said he originally started swimming as a way to exercise and have fun. Over time, he realized that he wanted to devote his energy to competing.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “When I’m training and competing, I focus on improving my overall performance and getting better times each time I get in the pool.”
His biggest role model in life is former Olympic swimmer, Michael Phelps. “He excels at swimming because he puts in hard work and continuously pushes himself to improve,” he said. “And even though he’s had tremendous success, he’s stayed grounded, has a sense of humor, works to advance the sport, and looks for ways to lend his support to people in need and nonprofit organizations.”
Cheney describes himself as humorous and social with a passion for working hard to be the best he can be. When he’s not swimming, he enjoys writing, reading and drawing.
After graduating from BGA, he plans to go to college to pursue a major in English and creative writing, and pursue a minor in film study. One day, he hopes to work in the entertainment industry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.