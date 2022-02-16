Carter Cranford
Senior
Carter Cranford, son of Amy and Scott Cranford, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Hockey Team. He plays the position of center.
This season, Cranford was the leading goal scorer and was named a Gnash All-Star for the 2020-21 season. He is also a two-time recipient of the coaches award.
Cranford said he started playing hockey after seeing some of his friends play. When asked what keeps him motivated to train and compete he said, “I always want to be better than I was yesterday.”
His top role model in life is his father. “He is the hardest working person I know and has taught me so many practical life skills,” he said.
Cranford describes himself as driven, compassionate and loyal. When he’s not competing, he enjoys hunting, fishing and spending time with friends.
After graduating from BGA, he plans to go to college to study construction engineering.
