Will Mahoney
Senior
Will Mahoney, son of Mary and Jeff Mahoney, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Boys Tennis Team. He competes in the second seed.
His interest in the sport started after watching a tournament. He tried it and immediately had fun, so he decided to stick with it.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My goal is always to keep going and keep a positive mindset, even in a tough match.”
Mahoney describes himself as ambitious, positive and energetic. When he’s not on the court or in class, he enjoys spending time with friends, running and eating delicious food.
After graduating from BGA, he plans to attend The University of Miami to double major in biology and Spanish on a pre-med track. One day he hopes to be a medical professional.
