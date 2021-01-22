Jack Revere
Senior
Jack Revere, son of Doug and Dili Revere, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Wrestling Team. He competes in the 170-pound weight class.
In his time as a wrestler, he has been named to the All-State wrestling teams twice in the 16-pound weight class.
When he decided to start competing in wrestling, Revere said he knew he was going to take it seriously. He decided to join the Cross Country team to lose weight so that he could compete well.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “As a team captain, it’s important to me that I lead by example for my teammates.”
One of his top role models in life is his mother, Dili. He said he looks up to her for her work ethic and that she always strives to meet her goals.
He describes himself as persistent and proactive. When he’s not competing in BGA athletics, he takes Jiu-Jitsu.
After graduating from BGA, he plans to attend The University of Tennessee-Knoxville and major in business.
