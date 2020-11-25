Caroline Davis
Senior
Caroline Davis, daughter of Ken and Laura Davis, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Varsity Cheerleading Team. During the basketball season, she also fills the role of cheer captain.
Davis said her interest in starting cheer was simple. She attended one football game and said she knew immediately that she wanted to try out.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I enjoy cheering on BGA and I believe training hard allows me to better embody school spirit.”
One of her top role models in life is her mother, Laura. “She is so successful and happy in her life and career,” she said. “I call her my twin.”
Davis describes herself as determined, ambitious and outgoing. When she’s not cheering on the sidelines, she likes to spend her time creating art, singing, baking, cooking, and volunteering with animals.
After graduating from BGA, she plans to go to college to pursue a career as a speech or occupational therapist.
