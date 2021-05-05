Blythe Dillard
Freshman
Blythe Dillard, daughter of Meg and Ward Dillard, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a freshman at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Girls Tennis Team. She competes in No. 1 singles and doubles.
This season, Dillard said coming back and beating Grace Christian Academy in a tie breaker during her singles match was her biggest highlight.
Dillard said she has always loved tennis, but started playing more after her family started traveling to North Carolina during the summer. “I would go to tennis clinics with my friends fun,” she said, “but as I went back every summer, I got a lot better and decided I wanted to compete and play for BGA.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Getting better and winning matches inspires me to work harder and challenge myself.”
One of her top role models in life is her counselor, Liz. She said she is inspired to live in the moment and become the best version of herself through Liz’s guidance.
When she’s not on the court or in class, she enjoys creating art, hanging out with friends and traveling.
As she is only a freshman, Dillard is still working on planning her future athletic and collegiate goals post-graduation.
