Brett Brown
Junior
Brett Brown, son of Molly and Jeff Brown, is a junior at Battle Ground Academy and this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a member of the Varsity Football Team and plays the position of quarterback for the team. This season, he has scored two touchdowns and helped the team defeat Franklin Road Academy.
Brown started playing football with the Brentwood Blaze when he was 7 years old and has been playing ever since.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Winning State inspires me to train hard and give it my all on the field.”
One of his top role models in life is NFL football player Josh Allen. Allen plays for the Buffalo Bills. “I like watching [him] play football and succeed in being a dual threat in the NFL,” he said.
Brown describes himself as perseverant. “I know it will take a lot of hard work to make it to the state championship, and it drives me to continue giving my best,” he said.
When he’s not on the football field, he enjoys playing baseball, golf and fantasy football.
After graduating from BGA, he hopes to pursue a collegiate football career.
