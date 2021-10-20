Trace Alexander
Junior
Trace Alexander, son of Dane Alexander, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Boys Cross Country Team.
This season, his top highlight was running a 5k at the Jesse Owens Classic with a time of 15:27.76.
Alexander started running cross country as a way to stay physically fit for wrestling. He played both sports for a while before sustaining an injury from wrestling. Now, cross country is his sole focus.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I enjoy the process and seeing how much faster I can become.”
His biggest role model in life is his father, Dane. He said he looks up for him because of his support. “He pushes me to become the best version of myself.”
Alexander describes himself as hardworking and dedicated. “When I set my mind on something, I put one hundred percent into it,” he said.
When he’s not in class or competing, he enjoys spending time with friends, cooking and thrifting.
After graduating from BGA, he plans to go to college to study business and eventually pursue work as an entrepreneur.
