Clarke Coco
Senior
Clarke Coco, son of Cassandra and Cedric Coco, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Varsity Boys Soccer Team. He plays the positions of striker, winger and midfielder.
This season, Coco said his biggest highlights this season were scoring 10 goals and completing a hat-trick against Nashville Christian School.
Coco started playing soccer when he was younger through the YMCA.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I’m passionate about soccer, and that passion drives me to train and compete at the highest level.”
One of his top role models in life is Marcus Rashford, a professional English footballer. He said he admires him for his impact on and off the field.
Coco describes himself as determined. When he’s not on the field, he enjoys playing video games and the bass guitar.
After graduating from BGA, he plans to attend Clemson University to study engineering.
