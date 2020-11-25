Cole Beck Williams
Senior
Cole Beck Williams, son of Dan and Stephanie Williams, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Boys Cross Country Team.
This season, Williams is a team captain. He has a personal record of 18:10 and a State time of 18:12.
Williams said his start in the sport came in middle school after one of the coaches recruited him on registration day. He’s been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I strive to be the best at the things that I do, and I constantly want to prove to myself that I can do better.”
One of his top role models in life is singer, songwriter, artist and producer Frank Ocean. He said he looks up to him for how hard he works to perfect his craft and his natural talent.
Williams describes himself as creative, hardworking, determined, open-minded and caring. When he’s not competing, he enjoys creating, whether it’s clothes or music. He also enjoys spending time with his friends.
He is currently undecided about his collegiate plans.
