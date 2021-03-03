Lindsey Summarell
Sophomore
Lindsey Summarell, daughter of Judie and Bill Summarell, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Girls Basketball Team. She plays the position of shooting guard.
This season, Summarell said her biggest accomplishments were achieved during a game against Nashville Central Christian. She scored 24 points, had two rebounds, two assists and eight steals.
She started the sport at a very young age when she started kindergarten. “Since then,” she said, “I have had a passion for it and dreamt about playing in college.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My father inspires me to compete, train and work for my spot and for what I want. Knowing he is not here today to watch me play, makes me push harder, train harder, and compete harder to make him proud. Knowing he would want me to keep living my life and pursuing my dreams keeps me pushing every day. My need to be successful and achieve in every little thing I do, drives me to never want to leave the court thinking about things I should have done.”
One of her top role models in life is her mother, Judie. She looks up to her for her determination, hard work and constant love for her family.
Summarell said of her mother, “She does everything with a smile on her face, whether she likes it or not. Her acts of kindness and the way she puts other people before herself is so inspiring. Through thick and thin, she has always been right by my side motivating and encouraging me. I strive to be the person she is when I am older.”
She describes herself as energetic, hardworking and motivated. When she’s not in class or on the basketball court, she enjoys spending her free time with family and friends.
After graduating from BGA, she plans to continue her basketball career in college.
