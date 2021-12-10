Sean Williams
Senior
Sean Williams, son of Jessica and Greg Williams, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the positions of safety and running back.
This season in his best game, Williams had five touchdowns, 200+ yards and eight tackles.
He started playing football after his parents signed him up at the age of 8. When asked what keeps him motivated in training after all this time he said, “I’m inspired to work hard when training and on the field by the goals I set for myself and the potential to play football in college.”
His top role model in life is his father, Greg. “I’ve witnessed him work hard my whole life,” he said.
Williams describes himself as passionate, dedicated, hardworking and thoughtful. When he’s not competing, he enjoys playing video games, watching TV and playing other sports.
After graduating from BGA, he plans to attend college in the fall where he will major in construction management or architecture.
