Kearstyn Seay
Senior
Kearstyn Seay, daughter of Erika Seay, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Varsity Girls Basketball Team. She plays the position of point guard.
This season, in a game against Franklin Christian, she scored 16 points, had eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals.
Seay started playing basketball when she was in 6th grade. “I was in gymnastics and I always saw my brother playing basketball,” she said. “I wanted to do better than he did! So I quit gymnastics and started playing basketball to compete with him.”
Since then, Seay said she has absolutely loved the game.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My want and need to be successful in everything I do inspires me to train and compete. I never want to say “what if,” so I work has hard as I can so I can leave the gym knowing I worked as hard as I could, and helped my teammates improve while doing it.”
Her top role model in life is her mother, Erika. She said she admires her for her strong work ethic and that she refuses to complain. “It makes me want to work hard and not have any excuses because if she can do it, I know I can, too.”
Seay describes herself as determined, honest and trustworthy. When she’s not competing in basketball, she works on her softball and volleyball skills. She likes to spend her downtime with family and friends.
After graduating from BGA, she is committed to playing basketball at Rhodes College where she will major in biology. She plans to pursue a career as a general surgeon.
