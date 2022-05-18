Jake Bertorello
Senior
Jake Bertorello, son of Michele and Tommy Bertorello, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Varsity Baseball Team. He plays the positions of pitcher and first base.
He has a 1.215 earned run average (ERA) and 0.8978 walks and hits per innings pitched (WHIP.) He has also had a 15-strikeout game and a 1- hit game versus Providence Christian Academy on April 18, 2022.
Bertorello said he has been playing baseball for as long as he can remember. When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “One big influence in baseball has always been my parents, and another is always trying to be the best version of myself.”
His top role model in life is his father, Tommy. “He is the hardest working man I know and I strive to be like him every day.”
Bertorello describes himself as compassionate, hardworking, friendly and funny. When he’s not competing he enjoys playing video games, golfing and bowling.
After graduating from BGA, he plans to go to college to pursue a major in psychology, a minor in criminology, and continue his baseball career there as well.
