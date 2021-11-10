Addi Aguayo
Junior
Addi Aguayo, daughter of Melody and Jaime Yohannes Aguayo, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Centennial High School and a member of the Cross Country Team.
This season, Aguayo hit a new high by breaking the school record for the fastest 5k time for girls with a time of 19:31.
Aguayo said she has loved running since she was a toddler. In middle school, she decided to join cross country and “fell in love with the workouts and competitive nature of the races.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My inspiration comes from a goal of shaping myself into a disciplined athlete. My focus in athletics helps me with school and learning life lessons in general.”
Her top role models in life are her parents. She said she admires them for always encouraging her to work hard and stay determined.
Aguayo describes herself as adventurous. When she’s not in school or competing, she enjoys being outdoors and traveling.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to continue her running career in college and pursue a career in the medical field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.