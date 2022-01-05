Dominic Reed
Sophomore
Dominic Reed, son of Candace Robertson, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a sophomore at Centennial High School and a member of the Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of forward for the team.
This season, Reed hit a new high with 19 points in one game along with 10 rebounds.
He started playing when he was in a rec league at the age of 9 and has been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “To buy my mom her dream house.”
His top role model in life is professional basketball player Lebron James. “He came from the very bottom and proved it was possible to climb to the top.”
Reed describes himself as open. “I like to try new things and learn,” he said.
When he’s not playing basketball, he enjoys gaming and watching movies.
CHS Boys Basketball Coach Jeremy Moore said of Reed, “Dominic had a great week with an average of 19 points and 10 rebounds. As a sophomore, we are looking forward to all he will be bringing to the team this season and in the future.”
After graduating from CHS, he plans to attend college and pursue sports training.
