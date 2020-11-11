Cannon Plowman
Junior
Cannon Plowman, son of Carrie and Lee Plowman, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Centennial High School and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He has played the positions of quarterback, wide receiver, running back and returner for the team.
Plowman started playing football at an early age with his friends for fun and said he instantly loved the game.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “What inspires me is wanting to win and not let anyone out work me."
One of his top role models is his father, Lee. He said he admires him for his work ethic. “Nobody else I know works harder than him.”
Plowman describes himself as hardworking and competitive.
CHS Football Coach Matt Kriesky said of Plowman, “11th grader Cannon Plowman has been a huge asset to the football program this season. He is a leader on and off the field for us this year.”
When he’s not on the field, he enjoys spending his time fishing and hunting.
After graduating from CHS, he plans to continue his football career in college or possibly become a hunting guide.
