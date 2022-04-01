Delaney Mulick
Senior
Delaney Mulick, daughter of Amy and Matt Mulick, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Centennial High School and a member of the Track and Cross Country teams.
In her time as a runner, Mulick said her top highlights were setting the school record in the 5k her sophomore year and making it to State in track.
CHS Track Coach, Samuel Ridley, Jr., said of Mulick, “Delaney is such a hard worker and competitor. She brings her best at practice and at meets as well. Her hard work has paid off with a scholarship to continue her sport at UT Chattanooga. We look forward to seeing her success at the next level.”
She started running when she was in the 4th grade after seeing her friends compete and has been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “What inspires me is my cross country coach, Coach Bove. She’s always pushing me to do my best.”
Her top role model in life is her father, Matt. “He has always been there for me and pushes me to do my best.”
Mulick describes herself as outgoing and talkative. When she’s not competing for CHS, she enjoys spending her free time painting and drawing.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to attend The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga on a running scholarship. She wants to pursue a career in sports medicine or kinesiology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.